Coronavirus | Iran death toll climbs to 2,898, says health official

Emergency medical staff and nurses wearing protective suits, transfer a coronavirus patient to a hospital, in Tehran on March 30, 2020.

Emergency medical staff and nurses wearing protective suits, transfer a coronavirus patient to a hospital, in Tehran on March 30, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters/WANA News Agency

Iran's death toll from coronavirus has reached 2,898, with 141 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Tuesday, adding that the total number of infected cases has jumped to 44,606.

“In the past 24 hours, there has been 3,111 new cases of infected people. Unfortunately, 3,703 of the infected people are in a critical condition,” Jahanpur said.

