International

Coronavirus | Global death toll passes 230,000,

Europe is the worst hit continent with 137,714 deaths

The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 230,000 on Thursday, according to an AFP tally.

A total of 230,309 deaths have been registered from 3,218,415 cases, the tally showed. Europe is the worst hit continent with 137,714 deaths, while the United States has registered the most for one country with 61,717.

Almost 90%of the fatalities from a pandemic which first appeared in China in December have occurred in Europe and the United States.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2020 2:48:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-global-death-toll-passes-230000/article31477400.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY