Coronavirus | Global death toll passes 230,000,

The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 230,000 on Thursday, according to an AFP tally.

A total of 230,309 deaths have been registered from 3,218,415 cases, the tally showed. Europe is the worst hit continent with 137,714 deaths, while the United States has registered the most for one country with 61,717.

Almost 90%of the fatalities from a pandemic which first appeared in China in December have occurred in Europe and the United States.