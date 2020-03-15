Coronavirus | Global death toll crosses 6,000

A spike in deaths from the coronavirus in Spain has pushed the global toll past 6,000, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.
The worldwide death toll rose to 6,036, with 159,844 infections after 105 died in Spain.
While China remains the country with the most deaths with 3,199, the pandemic is now spreading more rapidly in Europe, with 1,907 deaths in the continent's worst-hit country Italy.
Also read: Coronavirus | Spain locks down its citizens, while France shuts nightlife
