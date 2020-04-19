Coronavirus | Global death toll crosses 160,000

The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 160,685 on Sunday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

More than 2,334,130 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Of these cases, at least 518,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the United States, now the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 39,090 with 735,287 infections. At least 66,819 patients have recovered.

Italy is the next most-affected country with 23,227 deaths and 175,925 confirmed infections.

It is followed by Spain with 20,453 fatalities and 195,944 confirmed infections, France with 19,323 deaths and 151,793 infections and Britain with 15,464 deaths and 114,217 cases.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,632 deaths and 82,735 cases.

Europe has listed 1,153,148 cases and 101,493 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 768,670 cases with 40,619 deaths, Asia 162,256 cases with 6,951 deaths, the Middle East 122,819 cases with 5,559 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 98,202 cases with 4,915 deaths, Africa 21,165 cases with 1,058 deaths and Oceania 7,879 cases with 90 deaths.