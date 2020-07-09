International

Coronavirus | Global cases surge past 12 million

A doctor wearing a protective suit and face mask holds a test tube after administering a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site in Cambrai, in France on July 9, 2020.

A doctor wearing a protective suit and face mask holds a test tube after administering a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site in Cambrai, in France on July 9, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

With number of infections doubling since May 31, half of those who caught the virus have recovered.

More than 12 million coronavirus infections have now been recorded across the world, over half in the United States and Latin America, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 0955 GMT on Thursday.

At least 12,063,425 cases and 549,451 deaths have been recorded, with the number of infections doubling since May 31. About half of those who caught the virus have recovered.

With 3,055,101 cases and 132,309 deaths, the United States is the worst-hit country, with Brazil second having registered 1,713,160 cases and 67,964 deaths.

The tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the number of infections as many countries test only the most serious cases.

