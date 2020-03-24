International

Watch | British glass artist sculpts COVID-19

A video on the Coronavirus glass sculpture made by artist Luke Jerram

British glass artist Luke Jerram has created a 9-inch sculpture of the coronavirus. The sculpture shows the structure of the virus. It is around two million times larger than the real thing. Duke University School of Engineering in the U.S. commissioned the sculpture in January.

The sculpture was commissioned to illustrate their research on SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19. Jerram says all proceeds from the commission will go to support the work of Medecins Sans Frontieres. Apart from COVID-19, he has supersized more than 20 microbes since 2004.

