Coronavirus | Germany’s infection curve flattening

Signs are emerging that the exponential upwards curve in new COVID-19 infections in Germany is flattening off for the first time thanks to social distancing measures, the head of Germany’s public health institute said on Monday. Early testing had helped the health authorities and restrictions on public gatherings in places over the last week appeared to be working, said Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute.

As of Sunday, there were 22,672 cases in Germany, with 86 deaths, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said.