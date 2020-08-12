Coronavirus | Germany worries as new daily cases hit 1,226

Berlin

12 August 2020 17:21 IST

Germany has recorded 218,519 confirmed cases and 9,207 deaths

Germany’s Heath Minister expressed concern about the rising numbers of coronavirus infections in the country and called on his compatriots to adhere to social distancing and hygiene rules.

Health Minister Jens Spahn says smaller and bigger outbreaks have taken place in almost all regions.

He told Deutschlandfunk radio that the infections were driven by travelers returning from abroad but also people partying or getting together for family gatherings.

He say, This obviously — if we don’t all watch out now — can lead to a certain dynamic, and the reemergence of the pandemic.

Germany’s Robert Koch-Institute, which tracks the coronavirus, registered 1,226 new infections on Wednesday. That’s the highest number since early May.

Spahn reiterated appeals to wear masks, keep distance and not go overboard in social settings.

He says, When there’s alcohol involved, when a festive event turns into a party, it can go very, very quickly.

Germany has been lauded for keeping the pandemic under control for a long time, but the easing of measures and the return of travelers have in recent weeks lead to an uptick of infections.

In addition, summer vacations are over in several states and students are mostly back to regular classes and don’t have to wear masks.

