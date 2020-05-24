International

Coronavirus | French cases slow and patient tallies continue to fall

France has allowed religious gathering after weeks of closed churches as part of the measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19

France has allowed religious gathering after weeks of closed churches as part of the measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19  

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus fell by 205 to 17,178 on Saturday, continuing a gradual decline that has continued for more than five weeks

Coronavirus infection rates in France have slowed further and the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and intensive care continued to fall, health ministry figures showed, a sign that social distancing is keeping contagion in check for now.

Nearly two weeks after lockdown ended, health ministry data on Saturday showed the number of confirmed cases rose by 250 to 1,44,806 over 24 hours, an increase of 0.2%, below the average 0.3% increase of the past seven days and well below the average 0.8% increase seen in the last week of lockdown.

Italy and Spain have also reported confirmed cases going up by 0.3% on average in the past seven days.

Also Read
A couple standing in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris on Tuesday, a few hours before the order to all French citizens to stay indoors came into effect.

Coronavirus | France locks down over pandemic fears

 

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in France fell by 205 to 17,178 on Saturday, continuing a gradual decline that has continued for more than five weeks since a high of 32,292 on April 14. The number of people in intensive care fell by 36 or 2.1% to 1,665, a slide that has been uninterrupted for six weeks since the April 8 peak at 7,148.

Both numbers are key measures of a national health system's ability to cope with the epidemic.

The French government is watching the infection rate and the hospital numbers closely in order to decide whether to loosen lockdown measures further in the weeks ahead.

The ministry said France's cumulative coronavirus death toll stood at 28,332, an increase of 117 or 0.4% compared to Thursday. Friday's death toll data were not available.

Also Read
Nurse Sarah Daghsen (L) is assisted by a colleague as she puts on protective clothing as she prepares to attend to a patient who has been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at Hopital Bichat AP-HP in Paris on March 13, 2020.

France reports its biggest jump in coronavirus deaths

 

The ministry said it will update the death toll again on Monday.

After showing a higher death toll than Spain for 10 days, France again fell below Spain, which reported an increase of several hundred deaths on Friday.

On Saturday, Spain's cumulative death toll stood at 28,678, or 346 more than France, making Spain again the country with the world's fourth-highest death toll after the United States, Britain and Italy.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 1:48:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-french-cases-slow-and-patient-tallies-continue-to-fall/article31661630.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY