Coronavirus | France to stop use of hydroxychloroquinefor COVID-19 treatment

Belgium’s medicine agency warned against using the drug to treat the virus any more except within ongoing clinical registered trials.

France, Italy and Belgium acted to halt the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat patients suffering from coronavirus (COVID-19), amid questions about the safety of the generic anti-malaria drug.

France on Wednesday cancelled a decree allowing hospital doctors to dispense the medicine, while the Italian Medicine Agency (AIFA) suspended authorisation to use hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 outside clinical trials.

Why is India pushing ahead with hydroxychloroquine?

Belgium’s medicine agency warned against using the drug to treat the virus any more except within ongoing clinical registered trials. It said trials aiming to evaluate the drug should also take potential risks into consideration.

The moves by three of the countries hardest hit by coronavirus infections and deaths follow a World Health Organization decision on Monday to pause a large trial of hydroxychloroquine due to safety concerns.

France’s cancellation, which effectively bans the drug for COVID-19, was confirmed by the Health Ministry. It did not refer to the WHO suspension.

