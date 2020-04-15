International

Coronavirus: Finland ends blockade on capital, retains other restrictions

Police and soldiers check documents in the morning at a traffic control post in Lohja, Finland on March 30, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Finnish government says it will end the blockade of a key southern region that includes the Nordic nation’s capital, Helsinki, in the first move of easing COVID-19 -related restrictions.

Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson said Wednesday the government found no legal justification to further continue blocking movement of citizens into and out the Uusimaa region, a restriction which enter into force on March 28.

The Uusimaa region is home to some 1.7 million people, nearly of third of Finland’s population, including Helsinki’s 650,000 residents. The region has been the worst affected by the pandemic and the lockdown was meant to prevent the spreading of virus to rest of the nation.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin stressed that all other coronavirus-related restrictions would remain in place in Finland including a ban on gatherings and closure of schools.

Finland has so far recorded 64 deaths and 3,237 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

