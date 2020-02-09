International

Coronavirus ‘fake news’ network busted in Hungary

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes  

more-in

A man and a woman are suspected of “operating dozens of fake news portals and linked Facebook pages”

Hungarian police said Saturday it has busted a network of “fake news” websites that reported alleged coronavirus-related deaths in Hungary, so far free of reported infections from the deadly virus.

A man and a woman are suspected of “operating dozens of fake news portals and linked Facebook pages” claiming that several people have been infected and died from coronavirus, said a statement on the police website.

The sites, whose articles carried sensational headlines, were aimed at increasing traffic and boosting advertisement revenue, said the police.

“A 37-year-old Hungarian woman has collapsed and died in Budapest, probably from coronavirus,” read a headline from one of the sites displayed by the police.

Computer equipment was seized at several locations during raids Friday, said the statement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 9:16:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-fake-news-network-busted-in-hungary/article30774904.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY