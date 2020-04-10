International

Coronavirus | EU leaders to discuss economic recovery from pandemic

European Council President Charles Michel.

European Council President Charles Michel.   | Photo Credit: AP

It is time to lay the ground for a robust economic recovery, says European Council President Charles Michel

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday called an EU leaders’ videoconference for April 23 to discuss how Europe can pick itself up from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is time to lay the ground for a robust economic recovery,” he said in a statement a day after EU Finance Ministers agreed a 500-billion-euro ($ 550-billion) emergency package for the bloc.

Also read: COVID-19 | EU ministers seal deal on half a trillion euro rescue plan

The leaders of the 27 member states will mainly be tasked with approving the hard-won rescue deal which opens EU credit lines for virus-hit countries in urgent need of bolstering their health systems.

“The agreement of the Eurogroup (the EU finance ministers) is a significant breakthrough. With this unparallelled package we shoulder the burden of the crisis together,” Mr. Michel said.

The deal ended weeks of arguing, but tensions remain great over a proposal by Italy, France and other countries for EU nations to jointly raise money to help stimulate a recovery after the pandemic.

Sometimes called coronabonds, Ministers left this controversial idea -- categorically refused by powerhouse Germany -- for the leaders to debate, with expectations very low that Berlin and its allies will budge.

The money raised would go to a recovery fund, which Germany believes can be financed by the long-term EU budget which is currently under negotiation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 7:00:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-eu-leaders-to-discuss-economic-recovery-from-pandemic/article31310572.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY