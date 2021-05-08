Coronavirus | EU agrees potential 1.8 billion-dose purchase of Pfizer jab

Brussels

The European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology on Saturday by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that her office “has just approved a contract for a guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options)." The new contract, which has the backing of the EU member states, will entail not only the production of the vaccines, but also making sure that all the essential components should be sourced from the EU.

The European Commission currently has a portfolio of 2.3 billion doses from half a dozen companies. “Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow,” Ms. von der Leyen said in a Twitter message.

