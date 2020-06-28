Coronavirus | Ethiopian monk thought to be aged 114 survives

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

28 June 2020 01:21 IST

An Ethiopian monk believed to be 114 years old has survived the coronavirus.

Tilahun Woldemichael was discharged from a hospital on Thursday after almost three weeks. He received oxygen and dexamethasone, a cheap and widely available steroid that researchers in England have said reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients.

Ethiopia’s health minister has said the ministry recommends the emergency use of the drug for COVID-19 patients who require ventilation or oxygen.

Mr. Woldemichael’s grandson Biniam Leulseged said he has no birth certificate to prove the monk’s age, but he showed a photo of him celebrating his 100th birthday.

“He was looking young back then, too,” Mr. Leulseged said.

Ethiopia has more than 5,200 confirmed cases of the virus.