Coronavirus | Donald Trump’s doctor clarifies diagnosis timeline

‘The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1,’ said a memo from Dr. Sean Conley, which the White House forwarded to reporters

After suggesting that U.S. President Donald Trump may have been diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, his physician Sean Conley clarified that the President was first diagnosed as having the virus on the evening of Thursday, October 1.

The confusion over the timeline, caused by Dr. Conley’s contradictory and evasive answers to questions on when Mr Trump last tested negative or first tested positive for the virus, left open the possibility that Mr. Trump had travelled to Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday, after the diagnosis.

“This morning while summarizing the President’s health, I incorrectly used the term ‘seventy two hours’ instead of ‘day three’ and ‘forty-eight hours’ instead of ‘day two’ with regards to his diagnosis and the administration of the polyclonal antibody therapy,” said a memo from Dr. Conley, which the White House forwarded to reporters.

“The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1st and had received Regeron’s antibody cocktail on Friday, October 2nd,” Dr Conley said.

Also read: Timeline of Donald Trump’s activities in week coronavirus hit home