Coronavirus | Donald Trump suspends evictions, home loan foreclosures

Washington

18 March 2020 22:11 IST

At a White House briefing, Mr. Trump said the Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April.

President Donald Trump on March 18 ordered the suspension of evictions and mortgage foreclosures for six weeks as part of the government effort to ease the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

No details on the announcement were immediately available.

