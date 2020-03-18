International

Coronavirus | Donald Trump suspends evictions, home loan foreclosures

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Defence Secretary Mark Esper speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the White House on March 18, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Defence Secretary Mark Esper speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the White House on March 18, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

President Donald Trump on March 18 ordered the suspension of evictions and mortgage foreclosures for six weeks as part of the government effort to ease the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

At a White House briefing, Mr. Trump said the Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April.

No details on the announcement were immediately available.

