Coronavirus | Donald Trump, likely still contagious, back at White House

Washington DC

06 October 2020 05:06 IST

The President left Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, disembarked from Presidential chopper Marine One, took off his mask and posed for photos

Just three nights after he was hospitalized for COVID-19, U.S. President Donald Trump, still likely contagious with COVID-19, left Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre and returned to the White House.

After disembarking from Presidential chopper Marine One, the president took off his mask as he posed for photos between American flags on the balcony of the White House, which itself has become a hotspot for the virus.

In addition to First Lady Melania Trump and a number of others in Mr Trump’s circle, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and three reporters in the White House Press Corps have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Advertising

Advertising

Just before leaving Walter Reed, Mr Trump announced on Twitter that he would be back on the campaign trail soon. The President’s treatment includes a drug that can cause temporary boosts in energy levels – the steroid dexamethasone, in addition to remdesivir and a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies.

Mr Trump has been restless during his hospital stay and raring to get out of the facility. He released two video messages and released a tweet-storm on Monday morning – mostly related to the campaign.

“Now that President Trump is busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: Listen to the scientists. Support masks. Support mask mandates nationwide,” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted shortly before Mr Trump left the hospital.

The two leaders have taken sharply contrasting approaches to the disease – both in terms of policy as well as personal behaviour. Earlier on Monday, a video of former Second Lady Jill Biden was published, in which she could be seen pulling her husband Mr Biden back from a gaggle of reporters on the tarmac in New Castle airport, in Delaware.

On Sunday, Mr Trump had taken a short ride in the Beast (the presidential armoured limousine) outside the hospital where supporters were gathered. He was criticized for exposing his secret service agents who were with him in the limousine, with windows up, to the potentially deadly virus.

Announcing his imminent departure from Walter Reed, Mr Trump had urged people on Monday – again via a tweet – not to be scared of the coronavirus and let it dominate their lives. “We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” he said.