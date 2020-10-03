Coronavirus | Donald Trump doing well and fever-free: White House medical staff

03 October 2020 21:34 IST

The President’s physician Sean Conley updated the nation on his condition from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland.

White House doctor Sean Conley said on October 3 that President Donald Trump is “doing well” and has been “fever-free” for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2.

Dr. Conley updated the nation on his condition from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland. The decision to have Dr. Conley brief reporters marks a change in strategy by the White House, which has so far been less than transparent about the virus’s spread.

