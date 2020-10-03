International

Coronavirus | Donald Trump doing well and fever-free: White House medical staff

White House physician Sean Conley gives an update on the condition of U.S. President Donald Trump on October 3, 2020, at Walter Reed Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland.   | Photo Credit: AFP

President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley said Mr. Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as he updated the nation on the President’s condition from the hospital on October 3 morning. Mr. Trump was admitted on October 2 after testing positive for the coronavirus.

While Dr. Conley said the President is not currently on oxygen, he refused to say whether the President had ever been on oxygen, despite repeated questioning. He said that Mr. Trump’s symptoms, including a cough and nasal congestion “are now resolving and improving”.

"He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” said another doctor, Sean Dooley.

The decision to have Dr. Conley brief reporters marked a change in strategy for an administration that has so far been less than transparent about the virus’ spread inside the White House. It was Bloomberg News not the White House - that broke the first news that a close aide to Trump had been infected. And aides had declined to share basic health information about the president, including a full accounting of his symptoms, what tests he’s undertaken and the results.

