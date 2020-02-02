Coronavirus: death toll in China surges past 300

The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic soared to 304 on February 2, as an increasing number of countries imposed extraordinary Chinese travel bans to combat the spread of the disease.

With Britain, Russia and Sweden among the countries confirming their first infections, the virus has now spread to more than two dozen nations, sending governments scurrying to limit their exposure.

The United States and Australia are leading a growing list of countries that are putting temporary but sweeping travel restrictions on Chinese nationals or those who have travelled to China within the last two weeks.

"Foreign nationals, other than immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents... will be denied entry into the United States,” Health Secretary Alex Azar had announced. Australia said it was barring entry to non-citizens arriving from China, while Australian citizens who had travelled there would be required to go into "self-isolation" for two weeks.

Vietnam suspended all flights from mainland China effective Saturday, while Russia announced it would halt visa-free tourism for Chinese nationals and stop issuing them work visas. Similar expansive restrictions have been announced by countries including Italy, Singapore, and China's northern neighbour Mongolia. The United States, Japan, Britain, Germany and other nations had already advised their citizens not to travel to China.

Thousands of Hong Kong medical workers voted to commence a four-day strike from Monday to push the government to close its border with mainland China to stop the virus, which has already spread to the financial hub.

Britain said Saturday it was temporarily withdrawing some diplomatic staff and their families from across China, a day after the US State Department ordered embassy employees to send home family members under the age of 21.

Beijing insists it can contain the virus and called Washington's advice against travel to China "unkind". The U.S. emergency declaration also requires Americans returning from Hubei province to be placed in mandatory 14-day quarantine, and health screening for American citizens coming from other parts of China.

Mea culpa

With public anger mounting in China, Wuhan's top official admitted late Friday that authorities there had acted too slowly.

"If strict control measures had been taken earlier the result would have been better than now," said Ma Guoqiang, the Communist Party chief for Wuhan.

Wuhan officials have been criticised online for withholding information about the outbreak until late December despite knowing of it weeks earlier. China finally lurched into action last week, effectively quarantining whole cities in Hubei and tens of millions of people.

Unprecedented safeguards imposed nationwide include postponing the return to school, cutting bus and train routes, and tightening health screening on travellers nationwide.

Authorities in Hubei have extended the new year holiday until February 13 and suspended marriage registrations from Monday to discourage public gatherings. The city of Huanggang, east of Wuhan, said only one member of each household would be permitted to leave the house every two days to buy necessities. But the toll keeps mounting, with health authorities in Hubei on Sunday reporting 45 more deaths in the preceding 24 hours.

The number of confirmed infections across China passed 14,300 on Sunday, the National Health Commission announced — far higher than the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome(SARS) outbreak of 2002-03.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global emergency on Thursday but later warned that closing borders was probably ineffective in halting transmission and could accelerate the virus's spread. But authorities around the world pressed ahead with preventive measures.