International

Coronavirus | Death rate drops in Italy

Italy on Monday reported a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections that has nevertheless claimed more than 6,000 lives in a month. The daily fatalities come down from a world record 793 on Saturday to 651 on Sunday and 601 on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 12:39:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-death-rate-drops-in-italy/article31157302.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY