International

Coronavirus | Crowds rally in New Zealand's Auckland against lockdown measures

The country had appeared to have succeeded in halting community transmission of COVID-19, but a fresh outbreak in the cit in August prompted the government to place the city back in lockdown.

The country had appeared to have succeeded in halting community transmission of COVID-19, but a fresh outbreak in the cit in August prompted the government to place the city back in lockdown.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Large crowds of people rallied in Auckland on Saturday against the government's social distancing restrictions imposed on the country's largest city after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus last month.

Local television footage showed tightly packed crowds, with many people not wearing masks, with estimates of the attendance varying in reports between a thousand and a few thousand people.

“We are all here today because we believe we need to stand up for our rights,” the public Television New Zealand cited Jami-Lee Ross, the leader of the Advance New Zealand party, one of the organisers of the protest, as saying.

There were no immediate reports of arrests.

New Zealand, a nation of five million, had appeared to have succeeded in halting community transmission of COVID-19, but a fresh outbreak in Auckland in August prompted the government to place the city back in lockdown.

Also Read
“The best economic response remains a strong health response. If we get it right we will ultimately shake off restrictions faster and lessen the risk of bouncing around,” New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference. File

Coronavirus | New Zealand retains safety measures until mid-September

 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is facing a general election on October 17, scaled back the restrictions earlier this month, but the city is still under alert level 2.5, meaning social gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed. Masks are mandatory on public transport across the country.

On Saturday, New Zealand reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total number of infections since the start of the year to 1,444. Twenty-four people have died.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2020 1:33:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-crowds-rally-in-new-zealands-auckland-against-lockdown-measures/article32587351.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story