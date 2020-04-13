International

Coronavirus | COVID-19 is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, says WHO

File photo of WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

File photo of WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.   | Photo Credit: AP

It said that a safe and effective vaccine would be needed to fully halt the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 114,000 people worldwide

The novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, also called H1N1, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, calling for control measures to be lifted “slowly”.

“We know that COVID-19 spreads fast, and we know that it is deadly, 10 times more deadly than the 2009 flu pandemic,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“Our global connectedness means the risk of re-introduction and resurgence of COVID19 will continue,” Mr. Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing, stressing that “ultimately, the development and delivery of a safe and effective vaccine will be needed to fully interrupt transmission.”

