Coronavirus | Concern in Nepal over migrant labourers stranded in India

The government of Nepal is taking stock of the exodus of its migrant workers from India as civil society commentators intensified criticism of Kathmandu’s decision to close the border for its citizens in India. Sources in the government of Nepal said Kathmandu is closely watching the arrival of the workers from different parts of India at major border crossings, but an early decision is unlikely to resolve the issue.

Kathmandu’s decision to seal the border drew criticism from veteran commentator Kanak Mani Dixit who said barring Nepali citizens from returning home goes against the 2015 Constitution. A large number of migrant workers have been gathering at the India-Nepal crossing since the announcement of the lockdown in India on March 24.

“There is no estimate of the Nepali workers in India, but the figure is around 2 to 3 million and they have a right to return home. Nepal and India should urgently ensure the health and security of the migrant citizens in each other’s territory constituting the poorest category of labour,” said Mr. Dixit.