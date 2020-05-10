Coronavirus | Clusters in S. Korea, Germany show risks of ‘second wave’

A family in China, nightclubs in South Korea and a slaughterhouse in Germany — new clusters of infections are igniting concerns about a second wave even as calls grow in some countries to relax restrictions even further.

In Germany, where thousands have protested remaining restrictions in recent days, health officials say the number of people each confirmed coronavirus patient infects rose above 1 again, reflecting a renewed increase in cases. The number must be below 1 for outbreaks to decline.

Later on Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to take a different tack, keeping most restrictions in place as he reveals a “road map” for the country that has the most official virus deaths in Europe at over 31,600. His Conservative government was criticised for being slow to react to the pandemic, but after falling ill with the virus himself, Mr. Johnson has taken a tougher line.

14 cases in China

China reported 14 new cases on Sunday, its first double-digit rise in 10 days. Eleven of 12 domestic infections were in the northeastern province of Jilin, which prompted authorities to raise the threat level in one of its counties, Shulan, to high risk, just days after downgrading all regions to low risk.

Authorities said the Shulan outbreak originated with a 45-year-old woman who had no recent travel or exposure history but spread it to her husband, her three sisters and other family members. Train services in the county were being suspended.

South Korea reported 34 more cases as new infections linked to nightclubs threaten the country’s hard-won gains against the virus. It was the first time that South Korea’s daily infections were above 30 in about a month.

Across Europe, many nations were easing lockdowns even further even as they prepared to clamp down on any new infections. Turkey’s senior citizens got their first chance to venture outside in seven weeks Sunday.

Germany, which managed to push daily new infections below 1,000 before deciding to loosen restrictions, has seen regional spikes in cases linked to slaughterhouses and nursing homes.

German officials have expressed concerns about the growing number of large demonstrations, including one in the southwestern city of Stuttgart that drew thousands of participants. Police in Berlin had to step in Saturday after hundreds of people failed to respect social distancing measures at anti-lockdown rallies.

Reopening in Europe

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Governors of Germany’s 16 States last week cleared the way for restaurants, hotels and remaining stores to reopen. The country’s soccer league resumes this week, despite a number of professional players testing positive for COVID-19, and more students are returning to school beginning Monday.

France, which has a similar number of infections as Germany but a far higher death toll at over 26,300, is letting some younger students return to school on Monday after almost two months out.

Russia, in contrast, is still reporting rising infections. Figures released Sunday recorded 11,012 new cases, the highest one-day tally yet, for a total of nearly 2,10,000 cases and 1,915 reported deaths. Russian officials attribute the sharp rise in part to increased testing, but health experts say Russia’s data has been significantly under-reported.

Worldwide, more than four million people have been reported infected and nearly 2,80,000 have died, over half of them in Europe, according to Johns Hopkins.