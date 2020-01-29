International

Coronavirus: Chinese tourist in ‘serious condition’ France’s fourth case, says official

France's Health Director General Jerome Salomon.

France's Health Director General Jerome Salomon.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

An elderly Chinese tourist in “serious condition” in a Paris hospital is France’s fourth confirmed case of the new coronavirus that has killed more than 100 people since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, France’s top health official said Tuesday.

The man, visiting France from the hard-hit Chinese province of Hubei, was being treated in intensive care by medical staff, Health Director General Jerome Salomon told reporters in the capital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
France
China
disease
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 3:40:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-chinese-tourist-in-serious-condition-frances-fourth-case-says-official/article30679273.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY