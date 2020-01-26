International

Coronavirus: Death toll in China rises to 54, over 300 new cases detected

The latest numbers from Hubei, the epicentre of the contagion, puts the nationwide total of confirmed infections at 1,610, based on figures previously released by the Central government.

