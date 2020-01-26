Coronavirus: Death toll in China rises to 54, over 300 new cases detected

China virus toll rises to 54 dead, more than 300 new cases: govt 372The number of reported deaths from a viral outbreak in China has risen to 54, with authorities in hard-hit Hubei province on Sunday reporting 13 new fatalities and 323 new confirmed cases.
The latest numbers from Hubei, the epicentre of the contagion, would put the nationwide total of confirmed infections at 1,610, based on figures previously released by the central government.
