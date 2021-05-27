Coronavirus | China slams Biden statement on COVID-19 investigation

WHO Director General Tedros said in March that the lab leak theory “requires further investigation”

China on Thursday hit out at the statement from U.S. President Joe Biden calling for a transparent investigation into the origins of COVID-19 including examining the possibility of laboratory origins, accusing Washington of “turning a blind eye to the facts”.

"On the China lab leak hypothesis, the joint WHO-China study team report clearly states that 'a laboratory origin of the pandemic was considered to be extremely unlikely’. This is an authoritative and official conclusion based on science,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

On the WHO mission’s visit to Wuhan, he said China arranged "field visits to different biosafety laboratories, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology” and "experts went to every place they asked to see.” Some experts on the mission, however, said they had limited access to both labs and to raw data of early cases that they had sought. The team "spent three hours at the institute” and "had little to go on beyond assurances from the institute’s own staff,” team members told the Wall Street Journal this week. WHO Director General Tedros said in March after the report’s release that the lab leak theory “requires further investigation” and “all hypotheses remain on the table”.

Mr. Zhao accused said the U.S. "clamouring for additional investigation” had “shown they don't care about facts or truth and have zero interest in a serious science-based study of origins". "Their one aim is to use the pandemic to pursue stigmatisation and political manipulation to shift the blame,” he said. "With 33 million confirmed cases and 600,000 deaths from COVID-19, both the highest in the world, the US, instead of examining its own behavior, attempted to scapegoat China."

He said “the motive and purpose” of U.S. calls for investigation "relying on its intelligence apparatus is crystal clear” and alleged its intelligence agencies had “a notorious track record”. “Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo even boasted, 'I was the CIA director, we lied, we cheated, we stole. We had entire training courses. It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment.' How can anyone trust the findings from an ‘investigation' conducted by such an intelligence organ with no credibility to speak of?"