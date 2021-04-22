Coronavirus | China says ‘ready to provide India with assistance’ amid supplies shortage

22 April 2021 19:27 IST

We stand ready to provide India with necessary support and assistance to get the epidemic under control, says Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin

China said on Thursday it was “ready to provide India with necessary support and assistance” amid the on-going surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said it had noted the “grave situation” in India, in response to a query from an official Chinese media outlet at a daily press briefing.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a common enemy of all mankind that necessitates international solidarity and mutual assistance,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

"China takes note of the recent grave situation in India with a temporary shortage of anti-epidemic medical supplies,” he added. "We stand ready to provide India with necessary support and assistance to get the epidemic under control.”