Coronavirus | China says ‘ready to provide India with assistance’ amid supplies shortage

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

China said on Thursday it was “ready to provide India with necessary support and assistance” amid the on-going surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said it had noted the “grave situation” in India, in response to a query from an official Chinese media outlet at a daily press briefing.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a common enemy of all mankind that necessitates international solidarity and mutual assistance,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

"China takes note of the recent grave situation in India with a temporary shortage of anti-epidemic medical supplies,” he added. "We stand ready to provide India with necessary support and assistance to get the epidemic under control.”

