International

Coronavirus: China reports 17 more cases amid new infections in Wuhan

Students wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Students wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Wednesday, May 6, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases for May 10, rising from a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase since April 28, according to official data published on Monday.

Of the new cases, seven were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, compared with two imported infections on May 9.

Five of the new cases were reported in the central city of Wuhan, where the outbreak first emerged in late 2019, marking the highest since March 11.

The total case toll now stands at 82,918 and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.

The number of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, those who were infected but not exhibiting symptoms, fell to 12 on May 10 compared with 20 reported a day earlier.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 6:55:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-china-reports-17-more-cases-amid-new-infections-in-wuhan/article31554190.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY