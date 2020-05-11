Coronavirus: China reports 17 more cases amid new infections in Wuhan

China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases for May 10, rising from a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase since April 28, according to official data published on Monday.
Of the new cases, seven were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, compared with two imported infections on May 9.
Five of the new cases were reported in the central city of Wuhan, where the outbreak first emerged in late 2019, marking the highest since March 11.
The total case toll now stands at 82,918 and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.
The number of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, those who were infected but not exhibiting symptoms, fell to 12 on May 10 compared with 20 reported a day earlier.
