Coronavirus| China puts 20,000 villagers in quarantine over virus risk

Beijing

15 January 2021 21:26 IST

China has sent over 20,000 rural residents living in the epicentre of the country’s latest virus outbreak to state-run quarantine facilities, as Beijing on Friday reported the worst nationwide figures since March. The country had largely brought the virus under control after strict measures, including mass testing and travel restrictions.

However, recent weeks have seen numbers climbing, especially in the north, prompting a fresh wave of lockdowns and restrictions.

Advertising

Advertising