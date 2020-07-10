Coronavirus | China bans food imports over virus fear

China temporarily banned food imports from three Ecuadorian companies after detecting coronavirus on packaging for frozen shrimp, following fresh scrutiny on refrigerated goods after a recent disease outbreak in Beijing.

Samples taken from the packaging of Whiteleg shrimp at the port cities of Dalian and Xiamen tested positive for the virus, General Administration of Customs official Bi Kexin said.

Tests on samples from inside the packaging and the shrimp itself returned negative, however. The customs authority said it was temporarily blocking imports from the three companies whose products had tested positive.

The emergence of a coronavirus cluster in Beijing last month has led to increased scrutiny of imported food, after the virus was found on a cutting board used to prepare imported salmon at the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale market. China has banned imports from a number of overseas food producers that have reported virus outbreaks.