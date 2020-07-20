Coronavirus | ‘Cancel debt of developing countries’

New Delhi

Anti-debt group issues statement.

The burden of debt on the developing countries that amounts to over $11 trillion should be cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of global notables has demanded.

Led by former Brazil President Dilma Rousseff the group says the debt should go in meeting the public health requirements in these challenging times.

“This debt has ballooned over the past several decades, leaving most developing countries in an unsustainable financial situation. Defaults and debt adjustments seem to be a permanent fixture amongst developing countries, coming for reasons that are often external to the fundamentals of their economies,” said the statement on debt cancellation.

Apart from Ms. Rousseff, the statement was also backed by former Greek Finance Minster Yanis Varoufakis and Argentine lawyer and activist Juan Grabois among others. The anti-debt group, which also includes Kerala Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac, argues that the debt burden is preventing the developing countries from dealing with the pandemic in an efficient way, and therefore debt servicing should end enabling developing countries deal with the unprecedented challenge of the pandemic.

"Every dollar in debt servicing that goes to repay a bank, or a wealthy bondholder is a dollar than cannot go to buy a ventilator or for emergency food support. During the Corona Shock crisis, this is both morally indefensible and economically irrational," the anti-debt group said maintaining that debt postponement is not solution to the crisis and the actual solution to the problem lies in cancelling the entire debt amount.

The statement said the financial terms were opportunistic in nature which exploited the economic vulnerabilities of the developing economies.