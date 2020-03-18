Coronavirus | British government empowers police, immigration officers to detain infected people

Britain's government set out an emergency legislation on Tuesday to tackle the growing COVID-19 outbreak, with measures including giving powers to police and immigration officers to detain people and put them in isolation to protect public health.
“The new measures we will be introducing in the Emergency Coronavirus Bill this week will only be used when it is absolutely necessary and must be timed to maximise their effectiveness,” health minister Matt Hancock said in a statement.
The legislation, which also includes measures to allow recently retired National Health Service staff and social workers to return to work, will be brought before parliament on Thursday.
