International

Coronavirus | British Airways suspends all flights to China

FILE PHOTO: British Airways aircraft are seen at Heathrow Airport. File

FILE PHOTO: British Airways aircraft are seen at Heathrow Airport. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

BA.com, the airline's website, shows no direct flights to China are available in January and February.

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after Britain warned against all but essential travel to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

BA.com, the airline's website, shows no direct flights to China are available in January and February.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority,” BA said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. “Customers due to travel to or from China in the coming days can find more information on BA.com.”

Also Read
Aside from United, other airlines said they were adjusting schedules as companies reassessed the risk of travel to China.

Coronavirus | Airlines cut China flights as companies restrict travel on virus fears

 

Britain on Tuesday advised against “all but essential” travel to mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 1:21:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-british-airways-suspends-all-flights-to-china/article30682522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY