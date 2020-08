Coronavirus | Britain records more than 1,000 new infections

Crowds of people enjoy the hot weather on the beach despite government warnings about onward transmission of the coronavirus. at Bournemouth, southern England on August 8, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

London

10 August 2020 04:21 IST

Britain has recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections in a day for the first time since late June.

Government statistics say 1,062 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the 24 hours until 9 a,m. on August 9. The last time the number was over 1,000 was on June 26.

Britain has seen a gradual rise in coronavirus infections since it began lifting lockdown restrictions in mid-June. The government has put the next stage of reopening, which had been due to take effect August 1, on hold for at least two weeks.

The number of patients hospitalised with the virus continues to decline, as does the daily number of deaths. Eight new COVID-19 fatalities were reported on August 9.

Britain’s official coronavirus death toll stands at 46,574, the highest in Europe.