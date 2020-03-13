Coronavirus | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative

RIO DE JANEIRO/WASHINGTON

The news comes after some media reported that a first test had been positive.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump just days ago, has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on March 13.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro before attending a working dinner at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on March 7, 2020. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mr. Jair Bolsonaro had been tested after his communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 12 following a trip to Florida where both met Mr. Trump.

“He tested negative full stop,” Mr. Jair Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo told Fox News.

Fox News had previously reported that an initial test had come back positive. Mr. Eduardo Bolsonaro did not directly answer a question from Fox News as to whether that was the case.