Coronavirus | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump just days ago, has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on March 13.
The news comes after some media reported that a first test had been positive.
Coronavirus | Worldwide deaths cross 5,000
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro before attending a working dinner at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on March 7, 2020.
| Photo Credit: Reuters
Mr. Jair Bolsonaro had been tested after his communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 12 following a trip to Florida where both met Mr. Trump.
“He tested negative full stop,” Mr. Jair Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo told Fox News.
Watch | Your COVID-19 queries answered
Fox News had previously reported that an initial test had come back positive. Mr. Eduardo Bolsonaro did not directly answer a question from Fox News as to whether that was the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.