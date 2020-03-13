International

Coronavirus | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a protective mask, is seen at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia on March 13, 2020.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a protective mask, is seen at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia on March 13, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The news comes after some media reported that a first test had been positive.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump just days ago, has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on March 13.

Coronavirus | Worldwide deaths cross 5,000

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro before attending a working dinner at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on March 7, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro before attending a working dinner at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on March 7, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

 

Mr. Jair Bolsonaro had been tested after his communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 12 following a trip to Florida where both met Mr. Trump.

“He tested negative full stop,” Mr. Jair Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo told Fox News.

Watch | Your COVID-19 queries answered

Fox News had previously reported that an initial test had come back positive. Mr. Eduardo Bolsonaro did not directly answer a question from Fox News as to whether that was the case.

