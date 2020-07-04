Coronavirus | Brazil approves law requiring masks on streets, public transport

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro approved a law requiring masks on streets and in public transportation to help prevent coronavirus infections.
However, he vetoed clauses requiring masks in churches, schools, shops and factories. Mr. Bolsonaro says forcing people to use masks in such places could violate property rights.
He also vetoed an article enabling the government to provide masks to vulnerable groups and requiring commercial establishments to provide masks to their employees.
As in the United States, use of masks has become contentious and sometimes politicized in Brazil. Jr. Bolsonaro only occasionally covers his face in public and often mingles with crowds.
Even in cities where masks have been obligatory, compliance and enforcement have been lax.
Brazilian cities last month started lifting restrictions even as COVID-19 cases and deaths surged. Latin America’s most populous nation has confirmed more than 61,500 deaths and nearly 1.5 million infections, the second most in the world behind the U.S.
Experts say both are undercounts due to the lack of widespread testing. On Thursday, Brazil reported its second-highest daily increase in cases, more than 48,000, and nearly 1,200 deaths.
