Coronavirus | Bangkok to ban alcohol sales for 10 days from April 10

Sales of alcoholic beverages will be banned in Thailand’s capital Bangkok for a 10-day period starting from April 10, as part of the effort to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections. Bars and restaurants were ordered to stop online services last month.

Officials said the alcohol ban was necessary because people were flouting social-distancing norms by holding drinking parties even as the number of coronavirus cases keeps rising.

Thailand’s annual Songkran Lunar New Year festival falls within the no-sales period. The holiday is usually celebrated by raucous merrymaking and much drinking, which contributes to a spike in traffic deaths.

The official ‘April 13-15’ holiday has already been postponed and organised celebrations were cancelled because of the crowds they would attract. At least 11 other provinces have already ordered temporary bans on alcohol sales, including the major tourist destination of Chiang Mai in the north.

Health officials on April 9 confirmed 54 new cases of the disease, bringing the nation’s total to more than 2,400 with Bangkok accounting for about half of them. Nationwide, the death toll increased by two to over 30 and the number of recovered patients totalled 940.