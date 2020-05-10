Coronavirus | Australian State to ease lockdown

Australia’s most populous State, New South Wales, will allow restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools to reopen on Friday as extensive testing has shown the spread of the coronavirus has slowed sharply, the State’s Premier said on Sunday.

The State has been worst hit by the coronavirus in Australia, with about 45% of the country’s confirmed cases and deaths. However it recorded just two new cases on Saturday out of nearly 10,000 people tested.

“Just because we’re easing restrictions doesn’t mean the virus is less deadly or less of a threat. All it means is we have done well to date,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Sunday.