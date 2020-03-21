Coronavirus | An event that kickstarted an infection spree in Bangkok

Kickboxing aficionados came from all over Thailand to attend a major Muay Thai match at Bangkok’s indoor Lumpini Stadium on March 6. More than 100 went home unknowingly carrying the COVID-19 virus.

As of Saturday, confirmed cases from three boxing stadiums in Bangkok totalled 104, just over a quarter of the national toll of 411. An actor, a major-general, a politician, a boxing trainer and a slew of ordinary fans are among the cases from the March 6 event.

On March 13, local celebrity Matthew Deane Chanthavanij posted a message on his Instagram account, claiming that he has the virus.

The air-conditioned hall was hosting the first big Muay Thai event of the season. Eleven bouts started at 6 p.m and ended just after midnight. The crowd of about 5,000 roared every time punches and kicks were exchanged.

After hearing the news about Deane, another spectator at the event, Suwan Jitpinit asked to be tested for COVID-19. The result came back positive. Ordinary boxing fans from other provinces, both near Bangkok and in the north, the northeast and the south, have also tested positive for the disease.