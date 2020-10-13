Coronavirus | 9 million to be tested in Chinese city

Beijing

13 October 2020 22:06 IST

More than four million coronavirus test swabs have been taken in a matter of days in Qingdao, the Chinese port city where a minor outbreak elicited a sweeping health response.

Authorities detected six virus cases on the weekend and swiftly swung into action to head off a wider outbreak.

The city is aiming to test its entire population — around 9.4 million — within five days of the detection of the first cases at a hospital on Sunday.

