Corbyn says will not lead Labour into future UK election

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not lead the party into the next election after admitting it had been a “very disappointing night”.
“This is obviously a very disappointing night for the Labour Party with the result that we've got,” Mr. Corbyn said after winning his north London electoral seat.
“I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign,” he said, adding that the party needed to reflect and that he would lead the party as it discussed its future.
