Coptic diocese says hundreds assault church in Egypt

An Egyptian Coptic Christian diocese says hundreds of Muslim demonstrators have assaulted one of its churches.
The diocese in Atfih said Saturday in a statement that the incident in Giza just outside Cairo took place after Friday prayers when demonstrators gathered outside the building and stormed it.
The demonstrators chanted hostile slogans and called for the church’s demolition, the statement says. It says they destroyed the church’s contents and assaulted Christians inside before security personnel arrived and dispersed them.
It also said the wounded were transferred to a nearby hospital but didn’t elaborate. The church, yet to be sanctioned by the state, has been observing prayers for 15 years.
Christians constitute 10 percent of Egypt’s mostly Muslim population. Sectarian violence occasionally erupts, mainly in rural communities in the south.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor