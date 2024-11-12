COP29 day 2 LIVE: World leaders meet for climate talks, but big names missing

Dozens of world leaders convene in Azerbaijan on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) for COP29 but many big names are skipping the UN climate talks where the impact of Donald Trump’s election victory is keenly felt.

Joe Biden, Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron are among the G20 leaders missing the event, where uncertainty over future U.S. unity on climate action hung over the opening day.

Also read: COP29 begins amid global headwinds

UN climate chief Simon Stiell also appealed to solidarity, kicking talks off on Monday by urging countries to “show that global cooperation is not down for the count”.

But the opening day got off to a rocky start, with feuds over the official agenda delaying by hours the start of formal proceedings in the stadium venue near the Caspian Sea. Later in the evening, governments approved new UN standards for a global carbon market in a key step toward allowing countries to trade credits to meet their climate targets.