Live

COP29 day 2 LIVE: World leaders meet for climate talks, but big names missing

More than 75 leaders are expected in Baku over two days but the heads of some of the most powerful and polluting economies are not attending this year’s summit

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A night view shows the venue of the United Nations climate change conference, known as COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan November 11, 2024.

A night view shows the venue of the United Nations climate change conference, known as COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan November 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dozens of world leaders convene in Azerbaijan on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) for COP29 but many big names are skipping the UN climate talks where the impact of Donald Trump’s election victory is keenly felt. 

Joe Biden, Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron are among the G20 leaders missing the event, where uncertainty over future U.S. unity on climate action hung over the opening day. 

Also read: COP29 begins amid global headwinds

UN climate chief Simon Stiell also appealed to solidarity, kicking talks off on Monday by urging countries to “show that global cooperation is not down for the count”. 

But the opening day got off to a rocky start, with feuds over the official agenda delaying by hours the start of formal proceedings in the stadium venue near the Caspian Sea. Later in the evening, governments approved new UN standards for a global carbon market in a key step toward allowing countries to trade credits to meet their climate targets.

Here are the latest updates from day 2:
  • November 12, 2024 11:20
    Time to Show Global Cooperation Rising to This Moment: UN Climate Change Executive Secretary at COP29 Opening

    United Nations Climate Secretary Simon Stiell, whose home island of Carriacou was devasted earlier this year by Hurricane Beryl, used the story of his neighbor, an 85-year-old named Florence, to help find “a way out of this mess.”

    Her home was demolished and Florence focused one thing: “Being strong for her family and for her community. There are people like Florence in every country on Earth. Knocked down, and getting back up again.″

    That’s what the world must do with climate change, Ms. Stiell said. 

    United Nations annual climate talks stuttered to a start Monday with more than nine hours of backroom bickering over what should be on the agenda for the next two weeks. 

    AP

Published - November 12, 2024 11:20 am IST

