  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

COP27: Developing nations demand climate damage fund, say anything less is a betrayal

Ministers representing developing nations said the summit must establish a fund to help countries recover from the damage caused by climate disasters

November 17, 2022 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Egypt

Reuters
Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, speaks at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, on November 15, 2022. Image for representation.

Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, speaks at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, on November 15, 2022. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: AP

The COP27 climate summit in Egypt must establish a fund to help countries recover from the damage caused by climate disasters, ministers representing developing nations said on Thursday.

“Anything less than establishing a loss and damage fund at this COP is a betrayal of the people who are working so hard to clean up this environment, and the people fighting for humanity,” said Molwyn Joseph, Antigua and Barbuda’s environment minister.

He was speaking at a news conference of leaders of groups representing developing countries in the U.N. climate talks. Antigua and Barbuda represent a bloc of small island states.

Related Topics

United Nations / United Nations (climate change) / environmental politics / environmental issues / diplomacy / climate change / climate change (politics)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.